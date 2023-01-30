Transfer: Done deal; Inter Milan make enquiry about Harry Maguire; Tottenham keen on Lukaku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Burnley sign Michael Obafemi

Burnley have completed the signing of Michael Obafemi from fellow Championship club Swansea City. The Republic of Ireland striker has moved to Turf Moor on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer. He scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for the Swans, who signed him from Southampton in August 2021.

Inter Milan enquire over Man United’s Harry Maguire

Inter Milan have made an enquiry about Harry Maguire though the Manchester United captain wants to wait until the summer to settle his Old Trafford future. The Italian giants are in the market for a new central defender with Slovakian international Milan Skriniar joining PSG and Maguire’s reputation remains high overseas following his displays for England at the World Cup.

Spurs want former Chelsea star Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Chelsea loanee and Inter forward Romelu Lukaku according to Fichajes. It is unlikely that Lukaku would return to Chelsea next summer and Tottenham have reportedly identified him as a possible replacement of Harry Kane who could leave in the summer.

