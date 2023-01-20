SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Inter and Newcastle eye Modric; Chelsea agree £29m deal for Madueke

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 356 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Christian Ramirez joins Columbus Crew

Christian Ramirez will join MLS side Columbus Crew after Aberdeen accepted an undisclosed fee for the striker. The 31-year-old arrived at Pittodrie in June 2021 on a two-year deal and scored on his debut against BK Hacken. The ex-United States forward scored 18 goals in 60 appearances for the Dons.

Inter and Newcastle eye Modric

Luka Modric could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer. The Croatian midfielder is frustrated with the Spanish giants this season and El Nacional says that he has two offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Inter and Newcastle are the teams eyeing the veteran midfielder and trying to lure him away from La Liga.

Chelsea agree £29m deal for Madueke

Chelsea have agreed a £29m deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Madueke. There are still final details to sort out in the deal but the player is preparing to travel to England. Madueke started his youth career at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham. He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

RSport (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

3 mins ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

12 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

19 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button