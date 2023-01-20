Transfer: Done deal; Inter and Newcastle eye Modric; Chelsea agree £29m deal for Madueke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Christian Ramirez joins Columbus Crew

Christian Ramirez will join MLS side Columbus Crew after Aberdeen accepted an undisclosed fee for the striker. The 31-year-old arrived at Pittodrie in June 2021 on a two-year deal and scored on his debut against BK Hacken. The ex-United States forward scored 18 goals in 60 appearances for the Dons.

Inter and Newcastle eye Modric

Luka Modric could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer. The Croatian midfielder is frustrated with the Spanish giants this season and El Nacional says that he has two offers to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Inter and Newcastle are the teams eyeing the veteran midfielder and trying to lure him away from La Liga.

Chelsea agree £29m deal for Madueke

Chelsea have agreed a £29m deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Madueke. There are still final details to sort out in the deal but the player is preparing to travel to England. Madueke started his youth career at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham. He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

RSport (

)