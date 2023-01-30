Transfer: Done deal; Hazard rejects Everton move; Arsenal to make third bid for Moises Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Middlesbrough sign Dan Barlaser

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent the following year. He had started all of the Millers’ 28 Championship matches this season.

Thorgan Hazard rejects Everton move

Everton have not had much luck in the market over the course of January and look to have missed out on another player. The Toffees were reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard however Sven Westerschulze reports he would prefer a move to PSV instead. The 29-year-old hopes to remain close to Dortmund where he lives with his wife and four children with a loan deal set to be agreed.

SOURCE: Sven Westerschulze

Arsenal to make third Caicedo bid

Arsenal are ready to make a third bid for Moises Caicedo. Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that the Gunners will offer £70m plus £5m in add-ons as they look to finally land the midfielder. While Brighton maintain they won’t sell, it’s claimed they could be tempted by £80m.

SOURCE: Pete O’Rourke

