SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Harry Kane to cost Man Utd over £300m; Arsenal hold Moises Caicedo talks

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Rochdale sign Rhys Bennett

Rochdale have re-signed defender Rhys Bennett almost seven years after he left the League Two strugglers. The 31-year-old returns to the Dale on a deal until the end of the season. Bennett, who made 129 appearances for Rochdale in his first spell, joins as a free agent after leaving Morecambe last summer.

Kane to cost Man Utd over £300m

Harry Kane has been touted with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but a move for the England captain would need to break the bank. The Daily Star has suggested any move for Kane will cost in excess of £300 million, and would break their recently introduced salary cap as the striker would most likely demand a salary of over £375,000-per-week.

SOURCE: Daily Star

Arsenal hold Caicedo talks

Arsenal are holding internal discussions about a new proposal to Brighton for Moises Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are mulling over whether they will make the renewed offer for the Ecuador international. The package Arsenal are putting together would be worth £70million, including add-ons. However, that is still unlikely to be enough for Brighton to change their stance.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

ASport (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PSG 1:1 REI: Messi’s Awful Display Justifies Why His Hype For The Ballon D’or Might Be Unnecessary.

11 mins ago

How Chelsea could lineup with Enzo Fernandez if signed this winter transfer window

19 mins ago

Transfer News: Done deal; PSV eyeing move for Hazard; Brighton ready to sell Moises Caicedo

46 mins ago

Video: Osimhen Scores 14th Serie A Goal As Napoli Beat Roma To Go 13 Points Clear

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button