Transfer: Done deal; Hakim Ziyech’s loan move to PSG at risk of collapse; Tuanzebe joins Stoke City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: St Mirren sign Thierry Small

St Mirren have signed teenage Southampton left-back Thierry Small on loan for the rest of the season. The 18-year-old became Everton’s youngest player when he made his debut at the age of 16 years and 176 days in January 2021, before joining Southampton in August of that year. He then had a short spell on loan at Port Vale in England’s League One.

Ziyech’s loan move to Paris St-Germain at risk of collapse

Hakim Ziyech’s proposed loan from Chelsea to Paris St-Germain is in danger of collapse because the documentation to complete the transfer was not submitted in time. A loan was agreed before the French deadline for the Morocco international. The 29-year-old is in Paris expecting to be confirmed as a PSG player but the registration has not been completed. It remains to be seen if there is any solution, but as it currently stands Ziyech would have to return to Chelsea.

SOURCE: BBC Sport

Axel Tuanzebe joins Stoke City

United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Stoke City on loan until the end of the season. Tuanzebe only returned to first-team training this month after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury and he has completed a move to Championship club Stoke late on deadline day in search of regular minutes. Sources have indicated the club considers the move a good opportunity for the player after returning from his lay-off.

RSport (

)