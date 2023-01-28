Transfer: Done deal; Gordon passes Newcastle medical; Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Bournemouth sign Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland.

Gordon passes Newcastle medical

Anthony Gordon has passed a medical at Newcastle and will be unveiled at St James’ Park shortly, reports Keith Downie of Sky Sports. The Everton attacker will join Eddie Howe’s side in a deal worth £40 million plus £5m in add-ons.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

Brighton do not want to sell Moises Caicedo and per the Independent have set a £90million price tag on the Ecuadorian midfielder. Caicedo has been the subject of rejected £55m and £60m bids from Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, and the pair will have to significantly up their offers to tempt Brighton into business.

SOURCE: Independent

