Transfer: Done deal; Facundo Pellistri set to stay at Man United; Martinelli agrees new Arsenal deal

Done deal: Bournemouth sign Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland.

Pellistri set for United stay

Facundo Pellistri is reportedly set to stay at Manchester United for the rest of the season. The winger has been growing restless at his lack of game-time, but Forbes now report the Uruguayan will be staying at Old Trafford. The news follows comments from boss Erik ten Hag, in which he hinted Pellistri had a part to play in his squad.

SOURCE: Forbes

Martinelli agrees new deal with Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Arsenal, according to reports. The Brazilian has had an impressive first half of the season and has been influential in the Gunners being five points clear at the top of the Premier League. Martinelli’s current contract runs until 2024 and there was an option for the club to extend by a further two years. But The Athletic claim he has been rewarded for his form with improved terms on a longer-team deal.

