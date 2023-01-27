Transfer: Done deal; Everton to drop asking price for Gordon; Darmian agrees new Inter contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Colchester United sign Tom Hopper

Colchester United have signed striker Tom Hopper from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a deal to run until the summer of 2025. The 29-year-old scored 22 goals in 100 appearances for the Imps after joining them from Southend in 2021. U’s boss Matt Bloomfield has now brought in six new faces since the start of the January transfer window.

Everton to drop asking price for Gordon

Everton look set to drop their asking price for Anthony Gordon as he continues to be absent from the club amid serious interest from Newcastle, according to The Telegraph. Newcastle are confident of signing Gordon, who has missed Everton training three times this week, but were willing to walk away from the deal with the Toffees holding out for £60m. However, with Gordon adamant on leaving, that price is now expected to drop to around £40m including add-ons.

Darmian agrees new Inter contract

Matteo Darmian has agreed to new terms that will keep him at Inter until June 2024, reports Gianluca Di Marzio ( Football Italia). The 33-year-old’s new contract also contains the option to extend for a further year, with him expected to sign imminently. Inter will now focus on tying down midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu to new terms.

