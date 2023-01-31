Transfer: Done deal; Enzo Fernandez not joining Chelsea; Man Utd and Chelsea fight for Sabitzer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wycombe Wanderers sign Chem Campbell

Wycombe Wanderers have signed striker Chem Campbell from Wolves on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old joins a Chairboys side who are eighth in League One, just two points outside the play-off places. Campbell has made eight appearances for Wolves, five of them as a Premier League substitute this season.

Enzo Fernandez not joining Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez is STAYING at Benfica after Chelsea failed to meet the asking price, reports RTP. Benfica were demanding the £106million release clause paid in full, as they have done all month, but the Blues were only able to do a deal staggered over a number of years. Fernandez has excused himself from tonight’s match away at Arouca as he is not in the right frame of mind to play.

Man Utd & Chelsea fight for Sabitzer

Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich over a deadline day deal for Marcel Sabitzer, according to Sky Germany. However, the player’s agent has reportedly insisted that his client is not looking for a move and “feels comfortable at Bayern”, but the scenario might change in the next few hours as two Premier League heavyweights continue to knock on Bayern’s door.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

