Transfer: Done deal; Elon Musk could make bid for Man Utd; Mount tipped for Liverpool switch

Done deal: Connor Teale joins Alfreton Town on loan

Fleetwood Town confirm that young defender Connor Teale has joined National League North side, Alfreton Town, where he went on to make his debut. The 20-year-old has had successful loan spells with both Marine and Curzon Ashton last season, with also two months on-loan at Farsley Celtic this campaign.

Elon Musk could make bid for Man Utd

Elon Musk could make a bid for Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The South African, who is CEO of numerous companies including Space X, Tesla and Twitter, is believed to be ‘closely monitoring’ Man Utd’s ownership situation. It is claimed he is wondering if there is an opportunity at Old Trafford that he should not miss. The deadline to bid for Manchester United is on Friday. Sources close to the deal are said to be aware of his attention.

Mount tipped for Liverpool switch

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that Mason Mount would be keen on a summer transfer to Liverpool amid recent links. Whilst both Chelsea and the Reds look as though they could miss out on Champions League football next season, the pundit has claimed this wouldn’t prevent any potential deal. The former England goalkeeper told Football Insider: “Liverpool are an attractive proposition for the player even when they are not in the Champions League. It was not so long ago that they were in the Champions League final. “I think Mount would see it as a great opportunity despite the recent struggles.”

