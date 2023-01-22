Transfer: Done deal; Conte set to leave Tottenham; Man Utd join race to sign Vitor Roque

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Anouk Denton joins West Ham

West Ham have signed defender Anouk Denton from Louisville Cardinals, subject to international clearance. The 19-year-old former Arsenal player has joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Denton returns to the club having been on loan at West Ham for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Conte set to leave Spurs

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will depart the club at the end of the season. That is according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that the club have no intention of offering him a new contract past his current deal’s expiry in the summer. The report adds that Spurs are unhappy with Conte’s regular public criticism and he will likely return to Italy.

SOURCE: Gianluca Di Marzio

Man Utd join race to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque

Manchester United are interested in signing Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 17-year-old forward has a release clause of £52.5m in his contract and PSG are also keen on roping in the player.

SOURCE: Gazzetta dello Sport

