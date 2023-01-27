Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea want £17.5m for Ziyech; Man Utd eye summer move for Amadou Haidara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Al-Wakrah sign Ayoub Assal

Qatari club Al-Wakrah have signed AFC Wimbledon forward Ayoub Assal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old, who joined the Dons at under-12 level, had scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club this season. The Qatar Stars League outfit triggered a buy-out clause in Assal’s contract.

Chelsea want £17.5m for Ziyech

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Chelsea want £17.5million for Hakim Ziyech, who is currently the first choice to replace Nicolo Zaniolo at Roma. Roma have received a bid from Bournemouth for Zaniolo and AC Milan and Tottenham have also shown an interest. Now Ziyech is in their sights and there has also been interest from Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa.

SOURCE: Gianluca Di Marzio

Man Utd eye summer move for Amadou Haidara

Manchester United may revive their interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara in the summer transfer window, according to The Independent. The newspaper claims Brighton and Hove Albion have had an offer rejected for Haidara as the Bundesliga club feels signing a replacement this late in the winter window would be difficult. A summer move is more likely and the Independent suggests that Manchester United could revive their interest in the Mali international as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his midfield options at the end of the season.

SOURCE: The Independent

SportWeb (

)