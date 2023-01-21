Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea to hold contract talks with Mount; Kiwior to undergo Arsenal medical

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Dale Taylor joins Burton Albion

Burton Albion have signed striker Dale Taylor from Premier League club Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, who came through Forest’s youth ranks, made his senior debut coming off the bench in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town earlier this season.

Chelsea to hold contract talks with Mount

Chelsea are set to hold talks with their midfielder Mason Mount over a possible new amid interest from Liverpool who are keen on signing the England international according to The Guardian. Mount currently has 18 months left in his current contract and earns £75,000-a-week which makes him one of the lowest-earning members of the squad.

SOURCE: Guardian

New Arsenal signing Kiwior to undergo medical tonight

Fabrizio Romano has reported on Twitter that Spezia central defender Jakub Kiwior will undergo a medical at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal today. The Italian journalist has claimed Kiwior will complete his medical at Arsenal today before putting pen to paper on a contract with the Premier League club. Arsenal will pay Spezia a transfer fee of €25 million (£22 million) for the 22-year-old Poland international central defender, according to Romano.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

RSport (

)