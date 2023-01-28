Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez; Man Utd hold talks to sign Reus

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Bournemouth sign Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland.

Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez

Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh swoop for Enzo Fernandez. The Blues failed with a move for Fernandez earlier this month but remain keen on a move for the Argentina midfielder. According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are preparing a late move for Fernandez in the final days of the window and are willing to offer Benfica “a few players” in return.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Man Utd hold talks to sign Dortmund star Marco Reus

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus, as per the 90min. The 33-year-old was deemed one of the best young forwards during the early days of his career. However, injury issues restricted him from reaching his full potential and he has been enduring yet another injury-plagued campaign, missing the majority of this term with three different issues. According to the report by 90min , Dortmund have opened talks with the forward regarding a new deal. However, the player’s agent is exploring other options around Europe over a potential summer move and have held talks with Manchester United.

SOURCE: 90min

