Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez; Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

Done deal: Exeter City sign Will Aimson

Exeter City have signed Bolton defender Will Aimson on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old made 45 appearances for the Trotters after joining from Plymouth in June 2021, and has also had spells at Bury and Blackpool. Aimson is the third signing of the January transfer window for the Grecians who sit 13th in League One.

Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez

Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh swoop for Enzo Fernandez. The Blues failed with a move for Fernandez earlier this month but remain keen on a move for the Argentina midfielder. According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are preparing a late move for Fernandez in the final days of the window and are willing to offer Benfica “a few players” in return.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Brighton set £90m price tag for Caicedo

Brighton do not want to sell Moises Caicedo and per the Independent have set a £90million price tag on the Ecuadorian midfielder. Caicedo has been the subject of rejected £55m and £60m bids from Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, and the pair will have to significantly up their offers to tempt Brighton into business.

SOURCE: Independent

