Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez; Arsenal make new bid for Caicedo

Done deal: Sutton United sign Hisham Kasimu

Sutton United have signed Hisham Kasimu from Farnborough on a permanent deal and brought in MK Dons’ Matt Dennis on loan until the end of the season. French striker Kasimu scored 12 goals for Farnborough after joining the National League South club from AFC Totton last summer. The terms of his transfer and length of his contract have not been disclosed.

Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez

Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh swoop for Enzo Fernandez. The Blues failed with a move for Fernandez earlier this month but remain keen on a move for the Argentina midfielder. According to the Daily Express, Chelsea are preparing a late move for Fernandez in the final days of the window and are willing to offer Benfica “a few players” in return.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal make new Caicedo bid

Arsenal have made a new and improved second bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, according to reports. The Daily Mail claims the second offer is £60million with a further £10m in add-ons. However, Brighton are likely to reject it again as they want £80m. The Gunners have already had a £60m offer rejected by the Seagulls, who also turned down £55m from Chelsea for the Ecuador international.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

