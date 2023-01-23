SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea preparing fresh bid for Enzo Fernandez; Man Utd keen on Vitor Roque

Done deal: Josip Juranovic joins Union Berlin

Union Berlin have completed the signing of right-back Josip Juranovic from Celtic in a deal worth up to £10m. The initial fee is understood to be £7.5m plus add-ons, with the Croatian finalising his switch to the Bundesliga side on Sunday.

Chelsea preparing fresh bid for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are preparing a fresh bid to sign Enzo Fernandez later this month. Despite being given a firm ‘no’ by Benfica not long ago, Record today claim that the Blues are still in contact over a deal. It remains the case, however, that only Fernandez’s full £106m release clause will seal his signature.

SOURCE: Record

Man Utd keen on Vitor Roque

According to reports, Manchester United are among the clubs chasing Athletico Paranaense wonderkid Vitor Roque. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 17-year-old forward, but he reportedly has a £52.5million release clause.

Source: Caughtoffside

