This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.

Chelsea preparing fresh bid for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are preparing a fresh bid to sign Enzo Fernandez later this month. Despite being given a firm ‘no’ by Benfica not long ago, Record today claim that the Blues are still in contact over a deal. It remains the case, however, that only Fernandez’s full £106m release clause will seal his signature.

SOURCE: Record

Man Utd eyeing move for Ajax defender

Manchester United are keen on signing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in January according to journalist Dean Jones GiveMeSport. The journalist claimed, “It’s definitely got to be a possibility. You look at the Lindelöf and Maguire situations. It’s pretty likely one of those two leaves, at least.”

SOURCE: GiveMeSport

RSport (

)