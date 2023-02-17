Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea planning to swap Mount for Felix; Neymar not on Chelsea’s radar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Stevenage sign Savin

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Toby Savin on a seven-day emergency loan deal from League One side Accrington Stanley. The 21-year-old joins after Jokull Andresson picked up an arm injury in Tuesday’s draw with Newport County. Savin came through Stanley’s academy before making his first-team debut for the club in 2019-20. He has since gone on to make 98 Stanley appearances in all competitions, with 21 of those coming this season.

Chelsea planning to swap Mount for Felix

Chelsea are keen to keep hold of Joao Felix and plan to offer Atletico Madrid midfielder Mason Mount in exchange, according to MARCA. The Blues want to make Felix’s loan deal permanent and have already spoken with the club. The conversation including offering Mount to the Rojiblancos as part of a deal to land Felix permanently.

SOURCE: Marca

Neymar not on Chelsea’s radar

Neymar is not on Chelsea’s radar and the supposed meeting between Todd Boehly and PSG did not take place, claimed Christian Falk for CaughtOffside. “I have to disappoint Chelsea fans – I’ve been told there’s nothing in this, it’s not true. It’s too expensive. It’s a nice idea but it’s not going to happen. PSG would like to find a solution but, at the moment, there’s no available suitor who can pay a salary of nearly €37m a year,” he revealed.

SOURCE: CaughtOffside

