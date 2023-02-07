Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea join Man Utd in race for Toney; Man United open to selling Martial

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Queiroz named Qatar boss

Former Portugal and Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has been hired by Qatar in their bid to qualify for the World Cup in 2026. Queiroz has managed at the last four World Cups and this will be the seventh different national team for the former Real Madrid head coach and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd.

Chelsea join Man Utd in race for Ivan Toney

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney, as per the transfer journalist Simon Phillips. The 26-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 19 Premier League appearances. Thomas Frank’s side have been displaying excellent performances this season, sitting seventh in the league with 33 points from 21 games, and the forward has been the mainstay of their success so far this campaign.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

Manchester United open to selling Anthony Martial

Manchester United are aiming to sell Anthony Martial in the summer amid plans to sign a new long-term striker. The Manchester Evening understands Martial is among the players United have listed to sell at the end of the season. United captain Harry Maguire and full-back Alex Telles are also among the players who will be made available to buy. United decided to classify Martial as sellable before his latest injury setback last week.

SOURCE: Manchester Evening

