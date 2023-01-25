SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea eye Spurs target Porro; Weston McKennie accept Leeds offer

Done deal: Forest Green Rovers sign Charlie McCann

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Charlie McCann from Rangers. The 20-year-old made eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Manchester United in 2021. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international has signed a “long-term deal” at the Bolt New Lawn.

Chelsea eye Spurs target Porro

Tottenham will hold crunch talks with Sporting CP tomorrow to determine Pedro Porro’s future. The Lisbon club want the full £40m release clause for right-back Porro but Standard Sport understand a move will happen either now or in the summer.

Weston McKennie accept Leeds offer

Weston McKennie has accepted a contract offer from Leeds United and talks are continuing at club level with Juventus, Fabrizio Romano reports. The USMNT international has emerged as a late-window target after the pursuit of Azzedine Ounahi became bogged down, and it looks like a move is a real possibility. The Serie A giants have offered McKennie to Premier League sides with the Whites thought to be looking at a loan-to-buy move, and while agreement is yet to be reached at club level the player is fully on board.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

