Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea could sell Kai Havertz for £53m; Bakayoko set to join Adana Demirspor

Done deal: Forest Green Rovers sign Charlie McCann

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Charlie McCann from Rangers. The 20-year-old made eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Manchester United in 2021. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international has signed a “long-term deal” at the Bolt New Lawn.

Chelsea could sell Havertz for £53m

Chelsea must raise money through outgoing transfers to balance their rapid spending, and there is talk that the Blues could sell Kai Havertz for £53 million ($65.4m) this summer, reports Sky Germany. While Bayern Munich are said to be uninterested, other clubs are ready to enter the race for the 23- year-old. But Havertz is reportedly happy with Graham Potter’s management style at Stamford Bridge and may resist a sale.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

Bakayoko set to join Adana Demirspor

Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to join Adana Demirspor in the Turkish Super Lig on a permanent deal, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. He reports that Bakayoko’s loan with Milan will be terminated and Adana Demirspor will sign the midfielder from Chelsea for free on a contract until 2026. Chelsea will earn a percentage of any future sale.

SOURCE: Nicolo Schira

