Transfer: Done Deal; Chelsea Agree Deal For Fernandez; Arsenal Make Approach To Sign Jorginho

Done deal: Middlesbrough sign Dan Barlaser

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent the following year. He had started all of the Millers’ 28 Championship matches this season.

Chelsea ‘agree’ Fernandez deal

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £115million deal for Enzo Fernandez as the club prioritises payment structure over the overall fee. The Argentinian has a release clause of £105m which it was initially believed Chelsea would pay. However, the Blues are ready to spend more according to 90min with a larger fee now expected with a more favourable instalment plan. The £115m expenditure will smash English transfer record previously set by Jack Grealish’s £100m move to Manchester City in 2021.

Arsenal Make Approach To Sign Jorginho

Arsenal have made an approach to Chelsea to sign Jorginho, who only has 6 months left on his deal at Stamford bridge.

Sampdoria announce loan signing of Michael Cuisance

Serie A outfit Sampdoria have confirmed the signing of Michael Cuisance on loan from Venezia until the end of the season. The French midfielder joined Venezia last January while they were still in the Italian top flight, but couldn’t help steer them away from relegation.

