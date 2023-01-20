Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea agree £29m deal for Madueke; Dortmund yet to begin talks with Elanga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Dapo Afolayan joins St Pauli

St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a two-month break on Friday.

Chelsea agree £29m deal for Madueke

Chelsea have agreed a £29m deal in principle with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Madueke. There are still final details to sort out in the deal but the player is preparing to travel to England. Madueke started his youth career at Crystal Palace before moving to Tottenham. He left Spurs in 2018 for PSV Eindhoven, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the 2020-21 campaign and scoring nine goals in 35 games last season.

Dortmund yet to begin talks with Anthony Elanga

As reported by Sport1’s Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are yet to begin talks with Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga over a potential loan move. Dortmund has reportedly checked the conditions of a loan deal with United but have not began any formal talks with Elanga regarding a move. This is due to Dortmund needing to sell a winger to be able to bring in the 20-year-old. Elanga has played 15 times for United this season but only started six of those games, his last appearance in the league was against Bournemouth on the 3rd of January, where he came off the bench.

