Transfer: Done deal; Chalobah could leave Chelsea before deadline; Caicedo wants to leave Brighton

Done deal: Bournemouth sign Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 22 assists during his time at the Robins, where he came through the academy. He previously had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland.

Trevor Chalobah could leave Chelsea before deadline

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Chelsea could consider offloading defender Trevor Chalobah before the current transfer window ends. Ornstein mentioned on the Football Daily Podcast that the Blues want to balance their books after the high-money acquisitions of Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile this month.

Moises Caicedo Wants To Leave Brighton

Moises Caicedo has posted a statement confirming his desire to leave Brighton amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Amid rumours Arsenal have tabled a £60 million ($74m) bid for Caicedo, the midfielder has posted a message confirming his desire to leave Brighton. He stated his desire to be Ecuador’s most successful player ever, as well as bring in a record fee for the club with his transfer.

