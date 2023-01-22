SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Cascarino joins Man Utd on loan; Valencia want Pellistri on loan from Man Utd

Done deal: Hjalmar Ekdal joins Burnley

Burnley have signed Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year contract. The 24-year-old 6ft 2in centre-back has moved from Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens IF to become Clarets boss Vincent Kompany’s second January window signing.

Cascarino joins Man Utd on loan

Manchester United have completed the signing of French defender Estelle Cascarino on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain for the remainder of the season. Cascarino is in her second season with Paris Saint-Germain after joining the club in summer 2021. The 25-year-old has also previously represented Lyon, Paris FC and Bordeaux in her senior playing career to date.

Valencia want Pellistri on loan from Man Utd

Facundo Pellistri could join Valencia from Manchester United. Fichajes reports Gennaro Gattuso’s team are eager to bring the the Uruguayan winger to La Liga for the remainder of the season.

