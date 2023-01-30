Transfer: Done deal; Brighton reject Arsenal’s second bid for Caicedo;Spurs set to sign Soonsup-Bell

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Newcastle United sign Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to £45m with add-ons.

Brighton reject Arsenal’s second bid for Caicedo

Brighton have rejected Arsenal’s second bid for Moises Caicedo, with the Gunners now considering making a club-record offer for the midfielder. Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad before the January transfer window closes despite taking Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table. Ecuador international Caicedo has emerged as a late target for the Premier League leaders, who saw an opening offer worth £60m knocked back last week. Arsenal approached Brighton with a new and improved £70m offer on Sunday but that too was ‘immediately rejected’, according to Sky Sports.

Spurs agree fee to sign Soonsup-Bell

Tottenham have agreed a fee to sign Chelsea Under-21s striker Jude Soonsup-Bell to bolster the club’s academy. The 19-year-old is highly regarded at Cobham but has sought another pathway, winding down his contract to its final six months. Spurs are now expected to seal the signing when Soonsup-Bell completes a medical and puts pen to paper on his new deal.

