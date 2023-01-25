Transfer: Done deal; Brighton place £100m price tag on Caicedo; Arsenal eyeing move for Chiesa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Forest Green Rovers sign Charlie McCann

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Charlie McCann from Rangers. The 20-year-old made eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Manchester United in 2021. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international has signed a “long-term deal” at the Bolt New Lawn.

Brighton place £100m price tag on Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion have placed a valuation of £100 million on Moises Caicedo after Chelsea’s latest attempt to raid the south-coast club. Chelsea made a formal offer for the Ecuador midfielder of about half that amount last week, which was rejected without negotiation by Brighton. Tony Bloom, the owner, will not countenance another player departure this month, with his squad already depleted by the sales of the left back Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and the attacking midfielder Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, as well as the health-enforced retirement of Enock Mwepu.

Arsenal eye Chiesa move

Arsenal have reportedly made Juventus star Federico Chiesa their top transfer target. The Italian winger has previously been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool, though struggled with injury issues last year.﻿

