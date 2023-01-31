Transfer: Done deal; Bernardo Silva want to leave Man City; Man Utd move for Yannick Carrasco

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wycombe Wanderers sign Chem Campbell

Wycombe Wanderers have signed striker Chem Campbell from Wolves on loan for the rest of the season. The 20-year-old joins a Chairboys side who are eighth in League One, just two points outside the play-off places. Campbell has made eight appearances for Wolves, five of them as a Premier League substitute this season.

Bernardo Silva want to leave Man City

Bernardo Silva could be another shock departure from Man City today. Silva is apparently unhappy at the club and has long-term interest from Barcelona. That is according to transfer expert Gerard Romero, who adds that Barca can only afford ‘simple’ loans. It is unlikely that City would accept such a deal.

SOURCE: Gerard Romero

Man Utd move for Atletico’s Carrasco

Manchester United are pushing to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid due to the long-term injury to Christian Eriksen, according to The Telegraph. The Red Devils are interested in only a loan deal and will not pursue a permanent deal for the Belgian. However, the report also mentions that Barcelona have a non-mandatory buy option to sign Carrasco as part of the agreement to allow Memphis Depay to join Atletico.

