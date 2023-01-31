Transfer: Done deal; Bernardo Silva want to leave Man City; Man Utd and Chelsea fight for Sabitzer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Salford City sign Louie Barry

Aston Villa have loaned winger Louie Barry to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season. The 19-year-old, who was part of Barcelona’s academy, scored on his one senior outing for the Premier League club, against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Barry has previously spent time on loan at Ipswich, Swindon and most recently MK Dons earlier this season, where he scored once in 32 Done deal: Salford City sign Louie Barry.

Bernardo Silva want to leave Man City

Bernardo Silva could be another shock departure from Man City today. Silva is apparently unhappy at the club and has long-term interest from Barcelona. That is according to transfer expert Gerard Romero, who adds that Barca can only afford ‘simple’ loans. It is unlikely that City would accept such a deal.

SOURCE: Gerard Romero

Man Utd & Chelsea fight for Sabitzer

Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich over a deadline day deal for Marcel Sabitzer, according to Sky Germany. However, the player’s agent has reportedly insisted that his client is not looking for a move and “feels comfortable at Bayern”, but the scenario might change in the next few hours as two Premier League heavyweights continue to knock on Bayern’s door.

SOURCE: Sky Germany

