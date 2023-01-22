Transfer: Done deal; Bellingham to reject Dortmund contract; Man Utd offered chance to sign Vlahovic

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done Deal: Maximo Perrone joins Man City

Man City have officially confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Maximo Perrone! The highly-rated youngster has signed a deal to remain at Man City till 2028. Welcome to the club, Maximo!

Bellingham to reject Dortmund contract

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to reject an offer from Borussia Dortmund to extend his contract despite their willingness to double his wages. There is strong interest from teams such as Liverpool and Manchester City in the England international, who will be seeking a move away from Dortmund this summer.

Man Utd offered the chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United is reportedly one of the top European clubs to be offered a chance to sign highly-rated Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The 23-year-old Serbian star has only been with the Italian giants for six months after his successful stint at Fiorentina. As United look likely to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, they have identified Vlahovic as a potential first-choice striker for next season.

UtmostdemandUpdates (

)