Transfer: Done deal; Bayern plot sensational Rashford bid; Arsenal close to extend Saka’s contract

Done deal: Leeds commit to interim manager Skubala

Leeds United have confirmed that they will continue with interim boss Michael Skubala for the club’s upcoming fixtures, following the sacking of Jesse Marsch eight days ago. Assistant coaches Paco Gallardo and Chris Aramas will also remain in charge, as well as the existing backroom team. The move comes after the Whites struggled to land a host of potential replacements, including Carlos Corberan and Andoni Iraola.

Bayern plot sensational Rashford bid

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on in-form Manchester United star Marcus Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window. The German giants are in the hunt for a goalscorer as they look to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in the summer. According to Sport Bild, Bayern have been keeping an eye on Rashford on the back of his impressive World Cup campaign with England in Qatar, where he scored three goals in five appearances.

SOURCE: Sport Bild

Arsenal close to extend Saka’s contract

Arsenal are confident to tie down Bukayo Saka to a new agreement within the next few weeks which will make him one of the highest earners at the club, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old has 8 goals and 8 assists across all competitions in this campaign. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, the Gunners want to offer him a new deal that will keep him at the Emirates in the long term.

SOURCE: Football Insider

