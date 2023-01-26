Transfer: Done deal; Aston Villa keen on Aubameyang; Man Utd make Vlahovic transfer decision

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Rotherham United sign Jordan Hugill

Rotherham United have signed Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on a free transfer on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 30-year-old scored once in 10 games for the Canaries this season. Hugill has also had spells in the second tier with Preston, QPR, West Brom and Cardiff.

Villa keen on Aubameyang

Aston Villa may look into the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer. The Athletic says Unai Emery is fond of Aubameyang from his time at Arsenal and Villa have big plans for the end of the season.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Man Utd make Vlahovic transfer decision

Manchester United have decided not to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month, Express Sport understands. Reports recently claimed the Red Devils were looking to land another attacker before next week’s transfer deadline. However, the Serbia international isn’t deemed feasible at the current moment in time.

SOURCE: Express Sport

