SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Aston Villa keen on Aubameyang; Man Utd make Vlahovic transfer decision

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Rotherham United sign Jordan Hugill

Rotherham United have signed Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on a free transfer on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 30-year-old scored once in 10 games for the Canaries this season. Hugill has also had spells in the second tier with Preston, QPR, West Brom and Cardiff.

Villa keen on Aubameyang

Aston Villa may look into the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer. The Athletic says Unai Emery is fond of Aubameyang from his time at Arsenal and Villa have big plans for the end of the season.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Man Utd make Vlahovic transfer decision

Manchester United have decided not to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month, Express Sport understands. Reports recently claimed the Red Devils were looking to land another attacker before next week’s transfer deadline. However, the Serbia international isn’t deemed feasible at the current moment in time.

SOURCE: Express Sport

RSport (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Premier League’s Breakthrough Stars In The 2022/23 Season

3 mins ago

Video: Rashford Can Become Man United Main Man –Keane

7 mins ago

Video: Borussia Dortmund Yet To Receive Offers For Bellingham –Kehl

16 mins ago

Photos From Chelsea’s Training Session

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button