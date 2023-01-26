Transfer: Done deal; Aston Villa keen on Aubameyang; Ex-Barca winger Malcom offered to PSG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Southampton sign James Bree

Southampton have signed defender James Bree from Luton Town on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 25-year-old left Aston Villa for Luton in 2019, where he played under current Saints boss Nathan Jones. He is Southampton’s third signing of the January window, after the arrivals of Mislav Orsic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Villa keen on Aubameyang

Aston Villa may look into the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer. The Athletic says Unai Emery is fond of Aubameyang from his time at Arsenal and Villa have big plans for the end of the season.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Former Barcelona winger Malcom offered to PSG

Forgotten Brazilian winger Malcom has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto. He spent one season at the Camp Nou after signing in 2018, leaving for Zenit a year later and remaining in Russia ever since.

SOURCE: Matteo Moretto

SportWeb (

)