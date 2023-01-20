Transfer: Done deal; Aston Villa in talks to sign Moussa Dembele; Arsenal complete Trossard signing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Shola Shoretire joins Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shola Shoretire on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Aston Villa in talks to sign Dembele

Aston Villa have opened talks with Moussa Dembele’s representatives ahead of a potential January move, 90min understands. The Villans are keen to sign a new striker after West Ham United agreed terms to sign Danny Ings for a reported £15m, with the Hammers keen to complete the deal before this weekend’s relegation six-pointer against Everton. Ings’ departure has led to interest from Aston Villa in striker Dembele – a player whose current contract at Olympique Lyonnais is due to expire during the summer.

SOURCE: 90 Min

Arsenal complete Trossard signing

Both Brighton and Arsenal have announced that Leandro Trossard has completed a move to the Gunners for undisclosed terms. The Belgian impressed in 2022-23 with seven goals from 17 matches, but forced a move away from the Seagulls after falling out with new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

ASport (

)