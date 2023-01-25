Transfer: Done deal; Arteta wants more signings; Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Porro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Forest Green Rovers sign Charlie McCann

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Charlie McCann from Rangers. The 20-year-old made eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Manchester United in 2021. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international has signed a “long-term deal” at the Bolt New Lawn.

Arteta wants more signings

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted that he wants to add another midfielder to his squad before the January transfer window draws to a close. “We need some more cover in midfield, ideally if we can, but obviously in this market it’s pretty complicated to do that,” said the Spaniard at this afternoon’s press conference. “But as I always say, the most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players that we have available today, that are already really good.”

Tottenham in advanced talks to sign Porro

Tottenham’s talks with Pedro Porro have advanced “considerably”. A deal to bring the full-back to north London for £39m is very much in the offing, although no agreement has been fully reached. Journalist Bruno Andrade reports on Spurs being hastened towards signing Porro due to their fear of Real Madrid signing him in the summer.

SOURCE: Bruno Andrade

