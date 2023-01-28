Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal verbally agree deal for Declan Rice; Casadei close to joining Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Exeter City sign Will Aimson

Exeter City have signed Bolton defender Will Aimson on a two-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old made 45 appearances for the Trotters after joining from Plymouth in June 2021, and has also had spells at Bury and Blackpool. Aimson is the third signing of the January transfer window for the Grecians who sit 13th in League One.

Arsenal verbally agree Rice deal

It emerged earlier this month that Arsenal had made Declan Rice their top summer transfer target and there is some big news in their pursuit of the West Ham midfielder this morning. Rice has “verbally agreed” a move to Emirates Stadium. That is according to Catalan newspaper El Nacional, who say Real Madrid have missed out on Rice because is set to join Arsenal.

SOURCE: El Nacional

Casadei close to joining Reading

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is edging closer to joining Championship side Reading on loan for the rest of the season. Casadei signed for Chelsea at the start of the season from Inter Milan but has struggled to establish himself as a first-team player as of yet. It’s no shame at the age of 20, but Casadei will need to play regular senior football in order to develop as a player. Casadei is yet to appear for Chelsea’s senior squad and it was a similar story at Inter Milan, but he’s now close to joining a new club on loan to gain some valuable experience. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea midfielder Casadei is close to joining Reading on loan for the rest of the season.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

ASport (

)