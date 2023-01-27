Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal reject £7m bid for Lokonga; Man Utd eye summer move for Haidara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Colchester United sign Tom Hopper

Colchester United have signed striker Tom Hopper from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a deal to run until the summer of 2025. The 29-year-old scored 22 goals in 100 appearances for the Imps after joining them from Southend in 2021. U’s boss Matt Bloomfield has now brought in six new faces since the start of the January transfer window.

Arsenal reject £7million bid for Lokonga

Arsenal have rejected a £7million offer from Monaco for Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Foot Mercato. The Belgian has struggled for game time this season but remains the acting deputy for both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in north London. Should either player get injured, there could be opportunities for the former Anderlecht starlet between now and the end of the season. Lokonga cost Arsenal £17million in the summer of 2021 so it’s understandable they don’t want to take a hit on him.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

Man Utd eye summer move for Amadou Haidara

Manchester United may revive their interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara in the summer transfer window, according to The Independent. The newspaper claims Brighton and Hove Albion have had an offer rejected for Haidara as the Bundesliga club feels signing a replacement this late in the winter window would be difficult. A summer move is more likely and the Independent suggests that Manchester United could revive their interest in the Mali international as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his midfield options at the end of the season.

SOURCE: The Independent

