Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal open talks for Ivan Fresneda; Man Utd join race to sign Vitor Roque

Done deal: Hjalmar Ekdal joins Burnley

Burnley have signed Sweden defender Hjalmar Ekdal for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half year contract. The 24-year-old 6ft 2in centre-back has moved from Swedish top-flight side Djurgardens IF to become Clarets boss Vincent Kompany’s second January window signing.

Arsenal open talks for Fresneda

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Real Valladolid over a move for highly-rated right-back Ivan Fresneda. The 18-year-old has quickly become one of the most sought-after teenagers in La Liga after becoming a regular fixture of the Valladolid first team in recent weeks.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Man Utd join race to sign Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque

Manchester United are interested in signing Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 17-year-old forward has a release clause of £52.5m in his contract and PSG are also keen on roping in the player.

SOURCE: Gazzetta dello Sport

