Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal Make World-Record Bid To Sign Man Utd’s Russo; Casadei joins Reading

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Cheltenham Town sign Aidan Keena

League One club Cheltenham Town have signed striker Aidan Keena from Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old, who was top scorer in the Irish Premier Division in 2022 with 18 goals in 32 games, has agreed a three-year contract with the Robins. A former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Keena joined Rovers last January from Scottish side Falkirk.

Arsenal Make World-Record Bid To Sign Man Utd’s Russo

Arsenal have made a world-record bid for Manchester United’s Alessia Russo. Russo, 23, has been in talks with her current club over a new contract. Her contract is currently up in the summer, but there has been no agreement over extending it. Arsenal have now come in with a massive proposal to sign Russo, who has five goals in nine Women’s Super League games this season. The world-record signing in the women’s game is currently Keira Walsh’s move to Barcelona from Manchester City last summer, which cost £400,000. Nothing has been accepted yet by United.

Chelsea confirm loan departure for Casadei

Cesare Casadei has moved on loan to Reading in the Championship for the rest of the 2022/23 season. The Italy Under-21 international, who turned 20 earlier this month, joined Chelsea from Inter Milan at the start of the current campaign and has featured regularly for Chelsea’s development squad during the first half of the season. Casadei will now continue his development and adaptation to English football at Reading, where he will join another Chelsea loanee, Baba Rahman. The Royals are managed by legendary England midfielder Paul Ince and sit 16th in a tight Championship table, five points off the play-off places.

ASport (

)