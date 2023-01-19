Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal make Raphinha decision;Man Utd make improved contract offer to Garnacho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Jayden Clarke joins Gillingham

League Two strugglers Gillingham have signed forward Jayden Clarke from non-league Dulwich Hamlet. The 21-year-old scored six times in 26 appearances for the National League South club this season after joining from Hendon last summer. Clarke, who had a spell in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy as a youngster, becomes Gillingham’s sixth signing of the January transfer window. The terms of the transfer and length of his contract have not been disclosed.

Arsenal make Raphinha decision

Arsenal reportedly want to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha ‘at all costs’ this January after the club missed out on the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea. That is according to Spanish outlet Sport who suggest that the Brazilian’s representatives have already been contacted over a potential move. It is suggested that the former Leeds star does not want to leave just yet and should Arsenal remain frustrated in their pursuit in winter, they could revisit a potential deal in the summer.

Manchester United make improved contract offer to Garnacho

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to Alejandro Garnacho, with talks proceeding positively. The club have set out a heavily-incentivised deal with a lower initial base salary, that is designed to both reward the player’s status but also not give young players too much too soon, regardless of their talent. Garnacho had previously rejected an offer worth £20,000 a week and it is understood that has been significantly improved on but with the contract weighted towards development and on-pitch performance.

