Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana; Tottenham bid for Porro rejected

5 hours ago
Done deal: Aston Villa sign Jhon Duran

Aston Villa have signed teenage Colombia striker Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire in an £18m deal. Duran has scored eight goals and set up six more in 28 appearances for Chicago. Villa will pay £14.75m for Duran, who has three caps for Colombia, and a potential £3.3m in add-ons. He becomes Unai Emery’s second signing at the club and follows the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m from Real Betis earlier this month.

Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana

Arsenal have made contact to sign Belgian midfielder, Amadou Onana from Everton. The Toffees want £50M for the player, who was reportedly absent from training today.

Source: 90min

Tottenham bid for Porro rejected

Tottenham are set to meet with Sporting Lisbon officials again on Wednesday to discuss a deal for Pedro Porro after seeing their first offer turned down. The Portuguese outfit have reportedly rebuffed an opening offer of £32.6m (€37m) for the Spanish wing-back, who is a top target for Antonio Conte in the transfer window. The 23-year-old is thought to be keen on a move to the north London side and could still move before the January 31 deadline.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Everton Considering Ralph Hasenhuttl

Everton are considering appointing Ralph Hasenhüttl as their new manager. (Source: Sky Sports)

