Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana; Spurs willing to let Spence leave on loan

Done deal: Forest Green Rovers sign Charlie McCann

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Charlie McCann from Rangers. The 20-year-old made eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Manchester United in 2021. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international has signed a “long-term deal” at the Bolt New Lawn.

Arsenal Make Contact To Sign Onana

Arsenal have made contact to sign Belgian midfielder, Amadou Onana from Everton. The Toffees want £50M for the player, who was reportedly absent from training today.

Source: 90min

Spurs willing to let Spence leave on loan

Tottenham Hotspur are open to allowing Djed Spence to leave on loan before the end of the January transfer window, sources have told 90min. Spence signed for Spurs in the summer from Middlesbrough after a prolonged transfer saga, but head coach Antonio Conte insisted at the time that he was a ‘club signing’ and has since only used him for 41 minutes this season.

