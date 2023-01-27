Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal lead Zubimendi race; Brighton reject Arsenal’s £60m bid for Caicedo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Al-Wakrah sign Ayoub Assal

Qatari club Al-Wakrah have signed AFC Wimbledon forward Ayoub Assal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old, who joined the Dons at under-12 level, had scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club this season. The Qatar Stars League outfit triggered a buy-out clause in Assal’s contract.

Arsenal lead Zubimendi race

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer. After an approach was rejected earlier this month by the player, Sport report on his intention to leave Real Sociedad in the summer. The midfielder has a £52m release clause and Barcelona are also interested, in their efforts to replace Sergio Busquets. But it is now said that the LaLiga giants cannot afford such a fee with Zubimendi preferring the Premier League anyway.

SOURCE: Sport

Brighton rejects Arsenal’s £60m bid for Caicedo

A report from David Ornstein claim that the £60 million bid submitted by Arsenal has now been rejected by Brighton, as they claim the 21 year old Ecuadorian footballer is not for sale at any price. They claim he is important to their squad and their plans for the season.

SOURCE: David Ornstein

