Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal Interested In Camavinga; PSG agree personal terms with Skriniar

Done deal: Shola Shoretire joins Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shola Shoretire on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. The 18-year-old had made five United appearances across the Premier League, Europa League and Champions League. He joins as striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is confirmed to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Arsenal Interested In Real Madrid Star Eduardo Camavinga

Arsenal are interested in a loan move for Eduardo Camavinga during current transfer window. Though it is Unclear if Real Madrid would sanction it, but the player has struggled for minutes recently.

PSG agree personal terms with Skriniar

Inter defender Milan Skriniar has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer during the summer transfer window, according to French news outlet L’Equipe. The 27-year-old has already reached a verbal agreement with PSG after rejecting Inter’s contract extension offer. If the Nerazzurri want to sell in January then the Ligue 1 outfit are ready to pay €15m.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

