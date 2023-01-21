Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal and Newcastle eye Fresneda; Unai Emery set to offload Calum Chambers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Dale Taylor joins Burton Albion

Burton Albion have signed striker Dale Taylor from Premier League club Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, who came through Forest’s youth ranks, made his senior debut coming off the bench in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town earlier this season.

Arsenal & Newcastle eye Fresneda

Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, Fichajes reports. The 18-year-old right-back has impressed in Spain and his agent has already travelled to England to hold talks with the interested teams.

SOURCE: Fichajes

Unai Emery set to offload Calum Chambers

Unai Emery is ready to show the door to Calum Chambers for a second time as his Aston Villa overhaul ramps up. Villa’s Spanish coach loaned Chambers to Fulham for the season in 2018/19 after taking charge at Arsenal. Now Chambers’ future is again in doubt after Emery took over at Villa last October. Versatile defender Chambers, 28, signed by Steven Gerrard just a year ago, has only made three appearances since Emery became boss. He joins Morgan Sanson, Marvelous Nakamba, Ludwig Augustinsson and Jan Bednarek as surplus to requirements at Villa Park where Danny Ings was sold this week.

SOURCE: The Mirror

