SPORT

Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal agree Ivan Fresneda fee; Aston Villa submit offer for Guendouzi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.

Arsenal agree Fresneda fee

Arsenal have agreed a transfer fee with Real Valladolid in exchange for the signature of full-back Ivan Fresneda, according to The Athletic. However, it is said that Borussia Dortmund have also settled upon financial terms with Valladolid, leaving Fresneda able to join one of the two clubs for a fee of around £13.1m. Arsenal have already added Leandro Trossard to their ranks since the turn of the year and will reportedly confirm the signing of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior in due course.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Aston Villa submit offer for Guendouzi

Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi according to L’Equipe. The former Arsenal man joined Marseille on loan in 2021 and made his move permanent last summer. But now Unai Emery wants to re-united with the Frenchman as Aston Villa.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

RSport (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Osimhen vs Lookman : The Nigerian Golden boot rivalry taking place in the Serie A

2 hours ago

Arsenal’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points in all competitions

2 hours ago

ARS 3-2 MNU: Worst VAR & Referee Decision Against Manchester United In The EPL This Season

3 hours ago

Why this Chelsea lineup could led them back to English premier league top four race

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button