Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal agree Ivan Fresneda fee; Aston Villa submit offer for Guendouzi

Done deal: Wolves sign Craig Dawson

Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves’ fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers.

Arsenal agree Fresneda fee

Arsenal have agreed a transfer fee with Real Valladolid in exchange for the signature of full-back Ivan Fresneda, according to The Athletic. However, it is said that Borussia Dortmund have also settled upon financial terms with Valladolid, leaving Fresneda able to join one of the two clubs for a fee of around £13.1m. Arsenal have already added Leandro Trossard to their ranks since the turn of the year and will reportedly confirm the signing of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior in due course.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Aston Villa submit offer for Guendouzi

Aston Villa have reportedly submitted an offer to sign Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi according to L’Equipe. The former Arsenal man joined Marseille on loan in 2021 and made his move permanent last summer. But now Unai Emery wants to re-united with the Frenchman as Aston Villa.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

