Transfer: Done deal; Arsenal agree £12m deal for Jorginho; McNeill joins Newport on loan

Done deal: Sevilla sign Bryan Gil

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil has rejoined his former club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. Spurs signed Gil from the La Liga side in 2021 and he has made 31 Tottenham appearances, including 11 this season. But the majority of his game time has come as a substitute with the 21-year-old making just two Premier League starts over 18 months in north London. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia and joins a Sevilla side sitting 13th in the table.

Arsenal agree £12m deal for Jorginho

Arsenal have settled on a £12m fee with Chelsea to sign Jorginho on a permanent basis, according to Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms have also been agreed on a one-and-a-half year contract until the summer of 2024. The Italian midfielder is now expected to be officially confirmed as a new Arsenal player in due course, subject to the completion of a medical.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

McNeill joins Newport on loan

Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill has joined League Two outfit Newport County on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old is keen to be playing regular football after making his one and only first-team appearance for the Red Devils in the Europa League back in October.

