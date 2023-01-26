Transfer: Done deal; Amadou Onana rejects Chelsea move; Chelsea make second bid for Malo Gusto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Coventry City sign Sean Maguire

Coventry City have made three signings in one day – Preston North End striker Sean Maguire, Burnley defender Luke McNally on loan and St Albans City teenager Riccardo di Trolio. Maguire has signed on a contract until the end of the season. McNally, 23, arrives from the Championship leaders on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Onana rejects Chelsea move

Chelsea have been rejected by Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who has allegedly decided he wants to remain at Goodison Park until the end of the season, according to multiple reports in both Belgium and France. The surprise developments could prove to be music to the ears of transfer competitors Arsenal with the Gunners also keen admirers of the Belgian maestro as they target cover for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Chelsea make second bid for Malo Gusto

Chelsea have reportedly made a second bid to sign Olympique Lyonnais right-back Malo Gusto, with Manchester United and Newcastle United rumoured to be interested in the defender. According to L’Equipe, the Blues have returned to the French giants with a second offer worth in excess of €20m (£17m) to sign Gusto, though this bid has also been rejected by Lyon, who want at least €30m (£25m) for their 19-year-old academy graduate.

