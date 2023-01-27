Transfer: Done deal; Ajax confirm sacking of Alfred Schreuder; Chelsea to keep Slonina at club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Done deal: Colchester United sign Tom Hopper

Colchester United have signed striker Tom Hopper from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a deal to run until the summer of 2025. The 29-year-old scored 22 goals in 100 appearances for the Imps after joining them from Southend in 2021. U’s boss Matt Bloomfield has now brought in six new faces since the start of the January transfer window.

Ajax confirm sacking of Alfred Schreuder

Ajax have confirmed they have parted ways with head coach Alfred Schreuder after a 1-1 draw with FC Volendam. The stalemate is the latest in a string of poor results and equalled a club-record seven league games without a win. Schreuder joined last summer from Club Brugge as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

Chelsea to keep Slonina at club

Chelsea do not plan on letting Gabriel Slonina go out on loan this month. The 18-year-old become the youngest goalkeeper ever to start a game for the United States last night, as his stock continues to rise. Fabrizio Romano reports that Slonina will stay with the Blues for the rest of the season, before a decision is made on what’s best for his development in the summer.

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

RSport (

)